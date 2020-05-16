|
Robert Josef Keller, 40, passed away unexpectedly at his home in New Boston, NH on Friday May 1st. 2020 He was born on January 22, 1980 in Malden, Massachusetts to William Keller and Barbara (Fazio) Keller. He attended Chelmsford Schools, graduated from Chelmsford High School in 1999, and studied plumbing at Lowell Technical School. Bob was a talented and dedicated Master Plumber and was employed at Paul the Plumber of Derry, NH for the past 12 years, most recently as their beloved Service Manager. According to Paul, "Whenever there was something anyone needed help with, or a problem someone could not solve, Bob was the guy to call. He was a fantastic teacher, trainer, coworker, manager, and friend to all at Paul the Plumber." Bob shared his skills beyond work as well, and many attest to his generosity, talent, and exceptional work ethic. Bob enjoyed swimming, skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling, camping, and working on his much loved truck with his dog, Rusty, always by his side. He took great pleasure and pride in diligently building his dream home over the last two years. Bob will be dearly missed by all who knew him and will be remembered for his quiet and kind disposition, his big smile, and also his unwavering willingness to help others. He had a big laugh and an even bigger heart. Bob is survived by his parents William Keller and Barbara (Fazio) Keller of Glen, NH, brother Daniel Keller and his wife, Jill, of Concord, NH, sisters Heidi Lange and her husband, Gregory, of Lyme, NH, Debra Huesgen and her husband, Chad, of Westford, MA, and Kimberly Proulx of Conway, NH. He is also survived by brother in law, Christopher Proulx, and many loving nieces and nephews. Bob shared the last eight years of his life with his partner, Stephanie French. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and the National Alliance on Mental Illness. A celebration of life will be held at a future date when it is safe for us to gather again. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com .
Published in Eagle Independent from May 16 to May 23, 2020