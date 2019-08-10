|
Robert O. Anderson passed peacefully on July 11, 2019 after a short stay at Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln, MA. He was the husband of the late Doris (Hillebrand) Anderson. An Eagle Scout, Robert was a WW II US Navy veteran serving as an electronics/radio technician. He graduated from Medford High School class of 1941 and Northeastern University in Boston after WW II with a degree in mechanical engineering. He was the Water Superintendent for the Town of Belmont for 25 years, retiring from there 30 years ago. He was also a 70 year member of the Ancient Free and Accepted Masons, was a Past Master at both Mount Hermon Lodge in Medford and Tahattawan Lodge in Littleton and a member of the Shriners. He is survived by his son Karl and his wife Janet of Littleton, his son Peter and his wife Wendy of Medford. He had five grandchildren, Jennifer Anderson of Somerville, Andrew Anderson of Pflugerville, TX, Matthew Anderson of Somerville, Scott Anderson and his wife Adrianne of Hudson, NH, and David Anderson of Benicia, CA. He also was the proud great grandfather of Edith Anderson of Hudson, NH. He was born in Medford on January 29, 1924 to the late Ole and Fredrika (Johanson) Anderson and brother to the late Olive (Anderson) Meyers, the late Eleanor (Anderson) Wilson and the late Viola (Anderson) Lind. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. He lived in Medford for a few years after his marriage in 1951, then he and his wife Doris moved to Littleton in 1957 and resided there for the past 62 years. He looked forward to spending summers in Kennebunkport, Maine where he enjoyed his passion for building his summer home and sailing. Relatives and friends are invited to the memorial service on Saturday August 24th, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Congregational Church of Littleton, 330 King Street, Littleton, MA 01460. Burial at Westlawn Cemetery in Littleton is private. Donations may be in his memory to Tahattawan Lodge Angel Fund, P.O. Box 452, Littleton, MA 01460 or the . Memorial page; www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in Eagle Independent from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, 2019