It is with great sadness that the family of Robert William OBrien announces his death on August 13, 2019 at the age of 76. Robert- aka Bob- passed away in his beloved home in N. Ft Myers, Florida after a lengthy struggle with lung disease. Bob adored and was adored by his family. He is survived by siblings Michael and Mary OBrien, Gail and Gene Demsey, Ann Nan and Bruce Seaman, Maureen and Ernie Demsey, Tex Kidd, Joan OBrien, many loving nieces and nephews, former wife and confidant Patricia OBrien, three children and their spouses Kevin OBrien and Matt Carlson, Katie OBrien, Claire and Sam McGowan and the best things that ever happened to me his 4 grandsons Declan, Bowen, Kane and Ace Robert. Bob was predeceased by his parents Clem and Joan Uniak OBrien and beloved siblings Mary Joan Kidd and Clem OBrien. Bob was born in Rochester, NH in 1943 but spent his young years in Merrimac, Ma. He was an athlete, impossibly smart and eternally unconventional. As a teen he delighted crowds at Cranes Beach with his water skiing stunts, for which they happily paid admission. Bob left high school in Merrimac to join the Navy during the Vietnam War, then graduated from North Yarmouth Academy several years later. In the years that followed and in an order still puzzling to even those who knew him best, Bob graduated from UMass Amherst, earning himself a full scholarship to law school. He chose, however, to dabble in the Swedish Merchant Marines before ultimately returning home to obtain his MBA from Western New England College and marry Patty Schab OBrien. The two settled in Westford, Ma. and for 27 years called Westford home. They raised all 3 children at 9 Tadmuck Lane. Despite years of employment in the early tech industry, Bob thrived on being his own boss and worked as an independent sales representative for decades. He delighted in the thrill of the next big sale. Despite his untiring work ethic, Bob cared most in life about nurturing his mind and his relationships with family and an ever increasing network of friends. He was selfless in his relationships and thought nothing of housing ill friends for months on end or shuttling elderly neighbors to doctors appointments day in and day out. He was unwaveringly generous and asked for nothing in return. Bob gave people second and third chances when no one else would. He understood struggle and did not judge. Bob will undoubtedly be best remembered for his sense of humor. He loved nothing more than a neighborhood prank or a new, dirty joke. His greatest strength was surely his ability to inject humor into any conversation, regardless of the subject matter. His voice and laughter were unmistakeable and surely unforgettable. Armed with humor, Bob met lifes challenges with remarkable grace and never, ever, lost his gratitude or ability to laugh. For so many who love him, take solace knowing that the seemingly limitless memories of Bobfrom his deep generosity of both spirit and resources to his delightfully dark humorwill endure far beyond his physical presence. His unshakeable belief in a forgiving God or pure love reassures those left behind that Bob has found his peace. He will be deeply missed. Please join family and friends for a celebration of Bobs life at 1pm on Sunday August 25th, 2019 at Trinitarian Congregational Church at 54 Walden St, Concord, Ma 01742. Please, no somber suits or depressing clothing. The man who wore only cargo shorts and Hawaiian shirts would be highly offended. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bobs favorite charity, at www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html
Published in Eagle Independent from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2019