Rodney Webster Bishop, 73, passed away at E.T. York Haven Hospice in Gainesville, FL on September 10, 2020. Born in Palm Beach, Florida, he went on to serve in the US Navy during the Viet Nam War. Later, he served as a member of the Army National Guard Reserves for many years after relocating to Massachusetts to raise his own family. Mr. Bishop continued his service career as a Patrolman with the Littleton (Massachusetts) Police Department for 10 years before becoming a long haul truck driver. Mr. Bishop eventually returned to Florida and retired in Waldo with his wife JoAnne. Known for his sense of humor, remarkable intelligence, and loyalty to family and friends, Mr. Bishop leaves a proud and honored family to mourn his loss: JoAnne Bishop, his wife of 22 years, his mother Betty Bishop of Hampton, FL, a son, Brian (Maine) and a daughter, Kristin (Texas). Mr. Bishop also leaves 5 grandchildren and 2 brothers, Rim (Florida) and Rylie (Georgia). In addition Rod was predeceased by his brother Reggie and his father Henry "Buck" Bishop. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for any donations be made to the following: Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd.Gainesville, FL 32606. NOTE: In Memory of Rod Bishop. Please designate funds to the Gainesville ET York Care Center. There are no services scheduled for Mr. Bishop at this time



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store