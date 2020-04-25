|
Sally A. (Shaw) Bower, 85, of Concord, MA, died peacefully at home on April 22, 2020. She was married for 60 years to the late Robert G. Bower, who passed away in July, 2017. Sally was born in New Bedford on March 16, 1935, to the late Evelyn Oliver Shaw and George Shaw Sr. She graduated from New Bedford High School in 1953. Shortly thereafter, Sally attended the Cape Cod Nursing School in Hyannis, MA, where she met the love of her life, Robert Bower, who was serving in the United States Air Force at Otis Air Force Base in Buzzards Bay. They were married on July 6, 1957, in New Bedford. They lived in New Bedford and Glenside, PA before settling in Concord to raise their family. Sally worked as a nurse at the Rivercrest Deaconess Nursing Home in Concord for 29 years, while raising her four children. When she wasnt working, Sally loved to spend time with her friends and family. On her days off she loved to go outlet and antique shopping with her friends. Sally was an avid reader and passed her love of reading down to her grandchildren, taking them on many trips to their favorite bookstore: Willow Books in Acton. She loved playing bridge and bingo with her friends at Plantation in Stow, MA. Sally could often be found at the 99 enjoying baked scrod with her family. She especially loved having sleepovers with her grandchildren and taking them on excursions to the mall- or anywhere else their hearts desired. Sally was especially close with her sister Ruth and her family. She enjoyed spending time with them whenever she could. Sally was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan, rarely missing a game. Sally leaves behind her children: Robert S. Bower and his fiance Laura Plourde of Norwood, MA; James W. Bower of Concord, MA; Philip D. Bower and his wife Anne Bower of Littleton, MA and Sarah J. Briones and her husband Paul Reppucci of Littleton, MA. She is the beloved "Grammie" to Megan A. Bower, Rachel E. Briones, Hannah R. Bower, Richard J."RJ" Briones and Tyler R. Briones. She is survived by her sister Ruth Kochanek Cree of Fairhaven, MA, her sister in law, Carol Shaw of Palm Bay, Florida and Rumney, NH, many beloved nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. Sally is predeceased by her brothers George Shaw Jr. formerly of Pembroke, MA and Rev. William H. Shaw of Rumney, NH. A celebration of Sallys life will be held in the near future. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in Sally's online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Eagle Independent from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2020