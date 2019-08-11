|
Samantha Leigh Beckwith, age 30, formerly of Westford, MA recently of Watertown, MA and Hudson, NH, passed away unexpectedly on August 8, 2019 in NH. She was born in Winchester, MA, on August 7, 1989, and was a daughter of Lisa (Tanzi) Beckwith and Brian D. Beckwith. Samantha was a 2007 graduate of Westford Academy. She attended the University of Rhode Island and then University of Massachusetts, Amherst, where she earned her Bachelor Degree in 2011. Recently she was employed at CloudBees where she was an Enterprise Account Executive. Samantha was well known for her caring and generous spirit. She was a true go getter and a strong confident leader. She brought passion to everything she did, and her energy and uplifting outlook was an inspiration to others. In her spare time, she enjoyed hiking with her dog, Thor, traveling, crafts, and dancing. She loved sports, especially the NE Patriots. Most of all, Samantha enjoyed time spent with her family. She will be dearly missed by all. In addition to her parents, Samantha leaves her beloved dog Thor, her sister Audrey Beckwith, her nieces; CeCe and Jada, her step-father Jay Varnum, her grandmother Brenda Beckwith, her best friend Allie Howland, and her cousin Steve Tanzi who was like a brother, his wife Hiedi, and their children Cody and Zachary. She is also survived by many cousins, aunts, and uncles. Visiting hours will be held from 2:00 - 5:00 pm on Saturday, August 17, in the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., Chelmsford. Funeral Services and interment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Samantha's name to saveadog. For directions and online condolences please visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com and find us on Facebook.
Published in Eagle Independent from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, 2019