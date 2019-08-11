Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samantha Beckwith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samantha L. Beckwith


1989 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samantha L. Beckwith Obituary
Samantha Leigh Beckwith, age 30, formerly of Westford, MA recently of Watertown, MA and Hudson, NH, passed away unexpectedly on August 8, 2019 in NH. She was born in Winchester, MA, on August 7, 1989, and was a daughter of Lisa (Tanzi) Beckwith and Brian D. Beckwith. Samantha was a 2007 graduate of Westford Academy. She attended the University of Rhode Island and then University of Massachusetts, Amherst, where she earned her Bachelor Degree in 2011. Recently she was employed at CloudBees where she was an Enterprise Account Executive. Samantha was well known for her caring and generous spirit. She was a true go getter and a strong confident leader. She brought passion to everything she did, and her energy and uplifting outlook was an inspiration to others. In her spare time, she enjoyed hiking with her dog, Thor, traveling, crafts, and dancing. She loved sports, especially the NE Patriots. Most of all, Samantha enjoyed time spent with her family. She will be dearly missed by all. In addition to her parents, Samantha leaves her beloved dog Thor, her sister Audrey Beckwith, her nieces; CeCe and Jada, her step-father Jay Varnum, her grandmother Brenda Beckwith, her best friend Allie Howland, and her cousin Steve Tanzi who was like a brother, his wife Hiedi, and their children Cody and Zachary. She is also survived by many cousins, aunts, and uncles. Visiting hours will be held from 2:00 - 5:00 pm on Saturday, August 17, in the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., Chelmsford. Funeral Services and interment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Samantha's name to saveadog. For directions and online condolences please visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com and find us on Facebook.
Published in Eagle Independent from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samantha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now