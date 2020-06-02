Sondra Olson
1938 - 2020
Sondra Olson of Westford, MA, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She leaves her husband of almost 61 years Gordon Olson. She also leaves daughter Deborah Warren, son-in-law Timothy Warren and grandson Patrick all of Williamsburg, VA. She leaves son Scott Olson his partner Darlene Yelle, a granddaughter Angela Witts, husband Nevin Witts and great grandson Parker Olson, all of Gardner, MA. She leaves a daughter Pamela Nashef, son-in-law Charles Nashef and granddaughter Melanie all of Holden, MA. She also leaves a grandson Scott Goody of Gardner, MA, grandson Sean Goody, his wife Melissa and great grandson Grayson of Arvda, CO and daughter- in-law Donna Olson of Cumberland, RI. Sondra Lois (Burleigh) Olson was born on October 23, 1938 in Holden, MA and attended school there through High School. At sixteen she met her future husband Gordon and they were married in Worcester, MA on July 11, 1959. They had three children together and first settled in Worcester, MA. In 1962 they moved to Southboro, MA where they resided for 15 years. In Southboro she became involved in many volunteer programs especially those involving children. In 1977 they moved to Westford, MA where they resided until her death. In Westford children were still her focus where she worked at at Roudenbush Community Center in a children play group program for 15 years. She had many hobbies such as knitting, crocheting and golfing. She and her husband spent many summers in Westmore, VT on Lake Willoughby. It was there they enjoyed many rounds of golf at Orleans, VT, sailing and kayaking. After they retired they traveled extensively visiting all 50 states, most of them driving and camping. Their favorite time together was always with their children, grandchildren, great grand children and extended family around them, especially around the holidays, but most especially at Christmas which were treasured times for all. It is at these times her absence will be most noticed by her family. Arrangements - A private viewing will be held for the immediate family. A memorial service will be held at a future date when it is socially acceptable. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the First Parish Church United of Westford, MA. Arrangements are in the care of the WESTFORD HEALY FUNERAL HOME, 57 N. Main St., Westford. www.healyfuneralhome.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J A Healy Sons Funeral Home
57 N Main St
Westford, MA 01886
(978) 692-6502
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 31, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss of your beloved Sondra. I have many memories of her. She was like a second mother. There are just no words to express our sympathy. Glenn and Susan
Glenn Wians
Friend
May 31, 2020
We were so sorry to hear of Sondra's passing. We will surely miss seeing her at Lake Willoughby. Our thoughts will be with you and your family during this difficult time Gordon. Sending healing prayers, Mike Gosselin & Nancy Poulos
Mike Gosselin
Friend
May 31, 2020
I only knew Sondra and Gordon for the last couple of years at Lake Willoughby. I would come out from my daily swim Gordon and Sondra would often be siting in the shade of the tree by their trailer enjoying the breeze. I would always stop and chat and truly enjoyed our connection. Sondra always had something good to say about people and would remind me that she and Gordon were married for 60 years, "Can you believe that" she would say? "Thats a long time and we have done so many fun things together." I will miss you Sondra, rest in peace and my heart goes out to you Gordon and family.
Susan Esons
May 31, 2020
Our hearts go out to Sondra's whole family we will certainly miss her at the lake. Let your many fond memories carry you through this sad time.
Mary and Lee Clark
Friend
