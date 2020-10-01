Steven M. Sussman, of Littleton on Saturday, September 26, 2020. For 53 years, he was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy R. (Levy) Sussman. Loving father of Erica & Elad Lending of Israel, Stuart Sussman & Marcia Ellis of Monument, CO and Sharon Brown of Concord. Adored grandfather of Chava Lending, Gadi Lending & Efrat Ravid and Assaf Lending, Joshua & Mia Sussman and Jessica Sussman & Brendan Cummins and Sawyer and Turner Brown and great grandfather of Story, Elliott, Amalia, Avigail, Bridget and Emmett. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services were private. Remembrances may be made to Congregation Beth Elohim, P.O. Box 2218, Acton, MA 01720 www.bethelohim. org or the Indian Hill Music Development Office, P.O. Box 1484, Littleton, MA 01460 www.indianhillmusic.org
