Sybil Claire Jackson, 85 of Littleton passed away peacefully at home on June 1, 2020. She was the loving wife of David A. Jackson, Sr. Claire was born on June 9, 1934 in Lawrence, MA, a daughter to the late Col. Edward and Sybil Higgins. After graduating from Acton High School in 1953, she married her high school sweetheart and raised her family. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at George Frost Co. for 19 years. Above all, family was first and foremost in Claire's life. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Claire is survived by her children; Frank Dango (Debby) of Wilmington, Debra DiDuca (Dick) of Boxborough, David "Crocky" Jackson (Stacey) of Littleton, Lori George (Nate) of Lunenburg. Her grandchildren; Frankie, Jason, Sandra, Concetta, Amanda, Vincent, Rachael, Samone, Nathan, Michael and Daniel. She is further survived by twenty great grandchildren as well as many caring friends and family. Claire is sadly predeceased by her siblings; Edward, Alice and Norma. A memorial service for Claire will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Claire's name to Beacon Hospice 36 William Street Leominster, MA 01453



