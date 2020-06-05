Sybil Jackson
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sybil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sybil Claire Jackson, 85 of Littleton passed away peacefully at home on June 1, 2020. She was the loving wife of David A. Jackson, Sr. Claire was born on June 9, 1934 in Lawrence, MA, a daughter to the late Col. Edward and Sybil Higgins. After graduating from Acton High School in 1953, she married her high school sweetheart and raised her family. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at George Frost Co. for 19 years. Above all, family was first and foremost in Claire's life. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Claire is survived by her children; Frank Dango (Debby) of Wilmington, Debra DiDuca (Dick) of Boxborough, David "Crocky" Jackson (Stacey) of Littleton, Lori George (Nate) of Lunenburg. Her grandchildren; Frankie, Jason, Sandra, Concetta, Amanda, Vincent, Rachael, Samone, Nathan, Michael and Daniel. She is further survived by twenty great grandchildren as well as many caring friends and family. Claire is sadly predeceased by her siblings; Edward, Alice and Norma. A memorial service for Claire will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Claire's name to Beacon Hospice 36 William Street Leominster, MA 01453

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eagle-Independent from Jun. 5 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BADGER FUNERAL HOMES, INC.
347 KING ST
Littleton, MA 01460-1248
(978) 486-3709
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
June 3, 2020
Dave,Stacy and family: We're sorry to hear about the passing of your Mother-May your memories of her be a source of comfort for and your family. Willie and Kathy. ❤
John Wilson
Friend
June 3, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. I knew Col. & Mrs. Higgins very well through my Dad, Dave Williams. They were in the American Legion and DAV together and great friends, with Jerry Lynch and Ira Kaiser.....brought back great memories. I wish I had known your Mom. I'm sure there were some great stories. Blessings to you and all the family - coming from great stock. I hope you have loving memories.
Deb Williams
Family Friend
June 3, 2020
Our most sincere condolences to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this sad time.
Roger Karr
Friend
June 3, 2020
My sincere thoughts and sympathy to the family. Claire was a great woman!
Jon Pierce
Friend
June 3, 2020
My heart breaks for you all.So very sorry to hear that she had passed..but what a wonderfully fulfilling rich life she had.She was truly blessed.May you all find comfort knowing how much she was loved.Thanks for the memories Mom...and rest that beautiful soul❤ Till were all United again.❤
Bonnie Lachance
Family Friend
June 3, 2020
Lori, Crocky and families...My deepest sympathies on the loss of your mother...a very sad time for all, may she rest in peace and may your very loving and fond memories of a lovely woman help you thru this very sad time.
Sharon Loiselle (Allen)
June 2, 2020
The greatest love story.
The greatest love story.
Emily Jones
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved