Thomas A. Wirtanen, Esq., 66, passed away peacefully on July 27th, son of the late Theodore and Carmela Wirtanen. Tom touched the heart of everyone he knew. Tom was a proud graduate of the Ohio State University, graduating Summa Cum Laude. He received his juris doctorate from Boston College Law School. He was a well-known local attorney for 40 years and 7th degree black belt with Beisho Karate. An avid fisherman and gardener, Tom enjoyed going to Alaska every year. A singer, songwriter, and local television producer of the long running Brookside Garden, he received a lifetime achievement award from LTC. He was a long-standing member of Stony Brook Fish and Game as well as Election Commissioner for the City of Lowell. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Claire (Regis) (Abreu) Wirtanen, children Thomas T. Wirtanen and Kris Lopez and her husband Ernie; four grandchildren Gabriella, Kalina, Isabel, and Christian Lopez; his sister, Mauri Gray of Chelmsford along with several brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and his Council of Cousins. YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS 4 UNTIL 8 P.M. ON WEDNESDAY. ON THURSDAY, HIS FUNERAL WILL BEGIN AT 10 A.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HIS FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT ST. MARY CHURCH, 25 NORTH RD., CHELMSFORD AT 11 A.M.. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, DONATIONS CAN BE MADE TO STONY BROOK FISH AND GAME SCHOLARSHIP FUND, P.O. BOX 1006, WESTFORD MA 01886. E-CONDOLENCE SITE WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Eagle Independent from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2019