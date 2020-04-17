|
Timothy (Tim) Whitcomb Lapin 34, of Cincinnati, Ohio and formerly of Littleton, Massachusetts, passedaway March 26, 2020 at home from natural causes. Tim was born February 11, 1986 in Glendora, California, son of the late Marc S. Lapin and Margaret Whitcomb Lapin of Littleton. He was the middle child of five siblings. He married Jennifer Shirley of Boxborough on August 13, 2011, who survives. Tim was always the life of the party. He loved deeply and felt profoundly. His sense of humor could light up a room. Tim also felt a duty to serve. His mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints was, to that point in his life, the most meaningful act he could accomplish. He was a man of integrity and values and taught others those values by his example and the way he loved others. His family was the center of his life, especially his children and wife. Even though he lived in constant physical pain for the last several years, he was always serving them and loved spending time with them. The love reflected in the smiling eyes of his children testifies to the eternal loving bonds formed in the years they shared together. Tim was also thrilled and excited to become a nurse, graduating from The University of Texas, Medical Branch with a BSN. He worked as an emergency room nurse until he then had chose to stay home with his children. At the time of his death, Tim was obtaining further credentials to become a family nurse practitioner.Whether through laughter, love and service, or the application of medical principles, Tim was a healer. We have every confidence that his healing influence will continue to be felt by those who loved him. We mourn at the moment and are buoyed by the same faith that Tim had, that we will one day be reunited as an eternal family, no more to weep. Tim is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and four children Sam, Hannah, Katelyn, and Eliza. He is also survived by his mother Margaret (Peggy) Lapin, grandmother Ruth Lapin, siblings Joshua, Kathryn Haas (Jeff), Andrew (Meghan) and Margaret Linzey (Michael). He also leaves behind a community of loving nieces and nephews, aunts, cousins and in-laws. He is preceded in death by his father, Marc and grandfather, Arnold Lapin. Services will be held at a later date for safety due to the current pandemic.
Published in Eagle Independent from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2020