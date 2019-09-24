|
|
William Paul "Bill" Lahme, of Boston, formerly a longtime resident of Westford, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019 after a brief illness, surrounded by family, at Massachusetts General Hospital, aged 62 years. Born in Lowell, May 22, 1957, he was the son of Paul and Thelma (Bergeron) Lahme, who reside in York, Maine. Bill grew up in Westford and attended Country Day School in Groton, Bishop Guertin in Nashua, and graduated from Westford Academy with the class of 1975, where he was Captain of the Tennis Team. He earned an Associates Degree in Construction Management from Wentworth Institute of Technology in 1986. Early on, Bill worked in the restaurant industry and was an excellent cook. He took great pride in always manning the grill at family cookouts. Later, following in his fathers footsteps, Bill went into the commercial and residential construction business and built many businesses and homes in the Westford area. He also enjoyed helping family with their home renovation projects. Bill truly loved being with his children, Morgan and Michael. He was never happier than when spending time with them and visiting his parents and family in Maine. We would like to thank the amazing professionals at MGH who provided tremendous care to our beloved Bill during his time of need. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a daughter, Morgan Lahme of Tempe, AZ, and a son, Michael Lahme of Westford. Two sisters, Brenda Gebler and her husband Stephen of San Diego, CA, and Elizabeth (Lahme) Hathaway and her husband Jack of York, ME, and two brothers, Erick Lahme of Boston, and David Lahme and his wife Susan of York, ME. Also, several nieces and nephews, his former wife and mother of his children, Janet (Shirar) Lahme of Westford, and many longtime friends. Friends will be received at the St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 107 North Main Street, Westford, on Friday from 9 to 10 AM followed by his Funeral Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 AM. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital, Development Office,125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114, or online at www.giving. massgeneral.org. Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Bill's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneral home.com.
Published in Eagle Independent from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019