William W. Wisnowski, age 94, passed away on Wednesday morning, Dec. 18, 2019 at his home in Westford. He was the beloved husband of Doris S. (Allen) Wisnowski with whom he would have celebrated 74 years of marriage in Feb. 2020. A Celebration of William's Life will take place on Saturday morning, January 11, 2020 at 10 o'clock at the H.E. Fletcher Club, 11 Brookside Road, Westford, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at - To view William's complete obituary, please visit www.healyfuneralhome.com Arrangements are in the care of the J.A. Healy Sons Funeral Home, Westford.
Published in Eagle Independent from Dec. 22 to Dec. 29, 2019