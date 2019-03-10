|
|
Harold A. Russell, 84, of North Easton, Mass. was born on July 16 1934 in Providence, R.I. and died on March 5, 2019 at the VA Hospital in West Roxbury, MA. Harold was a United States Air Force veteran of the Korean Conflict having served in Germany and New York as an Aircraft Sheet Metal Worker for four years. He enjoyed listening to the radio, telling stories, and making people laugh. All are welcome to attend a funeral service with Military Honors at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne on Thursday, March 14, at 1:30 p.m. Interment to follow. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home 617-323-5600
Published in Easton Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2019