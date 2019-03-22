|
|
June T. (Foley) Collins, 88, of Easton, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019, at Southeast Rehabilitation & Skilled Care Center. She was the wife of the late Frank Collins. Born in Newton, a daughter of the late Albert and Rosanna (Blakney) Foley, she was raised in Newton Upper Falls and was a graduate of Newton High School. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. June is survived by her daughters, Linda F. Giroir and her husband Michael of Attleboro and Elaine Mattson and her husband Jeffrey of West Bridgewater; a sister, Rosanne McKeon of N.H.; her grandchildren, Jeffrey Mattson Jr., James Mattson, Melissa Brady, Pamela Mattson, Frank Mattson, Shawn Brady and Nicole Mattson; her great-grandchildren, Tyler, Skyler, Bryanna, Haley, Alana, Zachary and Elena. She was also the sister of the late Mae Vossberg, Helen Brackett, Alice Hanley and James Foley. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral Mass on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 193 Main Street, Easton. Interment will follow in Cedar Knoll Cemetery, Taunton. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Easton. For directions or condolences, visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Easton Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2019