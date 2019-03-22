Home

Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
193 Main Street
Easton, MA
June T. Collins

June T. Collins Obituary
June T. (Foley) Collins, 88, of Easton, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019, at Southeast Rehabilitation & Skilled Care Center. She was the wife of the late Frank Collins. Born in Newton, a daughter of the late Albert and Rosanna (Blakney) Foley, she was raised in Newton Upper Falls and was a graduate of Newton High School. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. June is survived by her daughters, Linda F. Giroir and her husband Michael of Attleboro and Elaine Mattson and her husband Jeffrey of West Bridgewater; a sister, Rosanne McKeon of N.H.; her grandchildren, Jeffrey Mattson Jr., James Mattson, Melissa Brady, Pamela Mattson, Frank Mattson, Shawn Brady and Nicole Mattson; her great-grandchildren, Tyler, Skyler, Bryanna, Haley, Alana, Zachary and Elena. She was also the sister of the late Mae Vossberg, Helen Brackett, Alice Hanley and James Foley. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral Mass on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 193 Main Street, Easton. Interment will follow in Cedar Knoll Cemetery, Taunton. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Easton. For directions or condolences, visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Easton Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2019
