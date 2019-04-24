Home

Marjorie H. Johnson Obituary
Marjorie H. (Holmes) Johnson of North Easton, died peacefully April 16, 2019, in her home at the age of 91. Marjorie was born in Brockton, daughter of the late Hilda M. (Johnson) and Paul C. Holmes and was raised and educated in Brockton graduating from Brockton High School in 1945. She also graduated from Nyack College in New York, N.Y. She made her home in North Easton for the past 30 years. She worked as a bank teller prior to having children and then worked with her husband at their family business. She was influential with the founding of the Massachusetts Christian Womens Club and attended Trinity Baptist Church, Olivet Memorial and The Fellowship. Wife of the late Raymond B. Johnson Jr., she was the mother of Paula H. Nevens and her husband Mark of North Easton, Raymond B. Johnson III and his wife Kim of North Easton and Jennifer M. Sturm of Forestdale; sister of the late Virginia Holmes and Phyllis Mitchell; sister-in-law of Eleanor Groves and William Johnson (Sharon). She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, very special cousins and dear personal friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27, at 12 p.m. in the West Bridgewater Community Church, 85 N. Elm Street, West Bridgewater, with calling hours prior to the service from 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in Easton Journal from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2019
