Robert "Bob" Michael Kenny, 66, passed away comfortably with family at his side on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at his home in Easton, Mass. Bob was born to Gerald and Patricia (Benson) Kenny. A graduate of Braintree High School, he went on to marry his loving wife, Debra Gelles of Holbrook, Mass. for many years. Bob is survived by wife Debra Kenny, son Robert Kenny Jr., daughter Kristy-Lee Kenny, and her fianc David Lepage and grand-dog Halla, Mother Patricia, brothers Gerald Kenny and wife Barbara, Kevin Kenny and wife Lynn, Brian Kenny, sister Paula Zicko and husband Peter, many nieces and nephews and forever in our loving memory, father Gerald Kenny and youngest brother Michael Kenny. Bob loved computers, target shooting with his son and daughter, while being known as someone who could fix anything. Bob had a big heart and will be missed by many. A funeral service held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond Street, Hingham. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, May 20, from 5 - 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The family of Bob wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the doctors, nurses, family and friends that assisted us through this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Bob Kenny to support cancer research and patient care at:Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift.
Published in Easton Journal from May 20 to May 27, 2019