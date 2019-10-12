Home

Eleanor M. Lynn, of Salem, formerly of Melrose, Oct. 10, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Dr. Robert & Eleanor (Murdock) Lynn. Devoted sister of William Lynn & his wife Marie, Paul Lynn, all of Montana, Rosemary Maher & her husband David of Melrose, Robert Lynn & his wife Margaret of Eastham, Thomas Lynn & his wife Helen of Amherst, John Lynn & his wife Ailyn of S. Hadley and Daniel Lynn & his wife Aileen of N. Billerica. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 from 8:30-10:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Marys Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose at 11AM. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial in St. Patricks Cemetery, Stoneham. In memory of Eleanor, donations can be made to the Emmanuel Fund, c/o Emmanuel College, 400 Fenway, Boston, MA 02115. For directions & to sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com.
Published in The Cape Ann Beacon from Oct. 12 to Oct. 19, 2019
