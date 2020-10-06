Florence Celata

Florence (Pascarelli) Celata, age 73, of Danvers MA died suddenly on October 1, 2020. She was born in Malden MA on December 29, 1946. Florence was the youngest child of Florence and Philip Pascarelli. She is survived by son John Celata, and grandsons John Celata and Salvatore Celata all of Gloucester. Beloved sister of Ann Burgess of Randolph, MA., Claire Masterson of York, ME., Mary Poirier of Uxbridge, MA., Jean Bossi and her husband Vincent of South Berwick, ME. and brother Philip Pascarelli and his wife Irene of Cape Coral, FL. Florence is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Florence was predeceased by her parents Florence and Philip Pascarelli of Randloph, her sister Roseann Brawley and brother in-law Richard Brawley of Wakefield, MA., brother in-laws William Masterson of York ME., Walter Burgess of Randloph, MA., Roger Poirier of Norfolk, MA and sister in-law Barbara Pascarelli of Abington, MA. Funeral services will be private, with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the C. R. Lyons and Sons Funeral Home, Danvers MA.



