|
|
Jules Concors, after putting up a valiant fight against CHF / COPD, Jules passed peacefully in his sleep on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota, Florida. He was born in Flatbush, Brooklyn, NY on May 10, 1944 to Murray and Rose Concors. After graduating from James Madison High School in Brooklyn he enlisted in the US Navy and was discharged as a Quartermaster. Following a few years on Wall Street he moved to San Francisco. After meeting his first wife he moved to Gloucester, MA, Catherines hometown. Jules followed his passion for cooking attending the renowned Fanny Farmer Cooking School. Upon graduation he worked in many Essex County restaurants including the Surf, Dexters Hearthside and the Hancock House where he met the love of his life Bridget. Many years after working in other kitchens he finally realized his dream and opened the Dory Restaurant on Commercial Street and soon developed a faithful following in the Fishing Industry that he lovingly referred to as the boys. Over the years he and Bridget took many vacations to the Southwest coast of Florida and he decided to semi retire there. So with a heavy heart he closed his beloved Dory and they moved to Sarasota, Florida 12 years ago. He made many friends in Sarasota with his quick, sly wit and charmed all he met. He is survived by his wife Bridget, son Joshua H. Concors, daughter Jessica LaCorte and her husband David .He is also survived by his grand- sons, Joshua Jr. and the light of his life Brendan, his loving brother and sister-in-law Mel and Carol Concors and numerous nieces and nephews and his many friends from all across the country. A scattering of his ashes will take place in Gloucester at a later date. Hug each other, cherish each moment and tell wonderful stories about him.
Published in The Cape Ann Beacon from July 19 to July 26, 2019