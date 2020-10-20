Carolyn Fabien 87, died May 1, 2020 in Tarpon Springs, FL. Although she was a world-traveller, her heart belonged to Barlow's Landing Road in Pocasset, where she and her husband Mike lived for decades. She is survived by her husband, daughters Rosemarie and Kathleen, and six grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held in Pocasset when the pandemic abates. In her memory and for the sake of her grandchildren, Carolyn would ask friends and family to please vote.



