David W. Allen Obituary
David Wordell Allen of West Barnstable, MA, passed peacefully in his home on February 22, 2020. David was predeceased by his parents, Milton and V. Beatrice Allen as well as his brother, Milton Allen and his son, David W.Allen, Jr. David is survived by his wife, Carol and his sons, Donald H. and Douglas W. Allen. David and his wife shared daughters, Barit White and Taylor White Moffitt and 10 grandsons. David was born in Newton, MA. He graduated Newton High School and the Stockbridge School of Agriculture. He enjoyed a full and happy life, accomplishing everything he set out to do. David will be missed by all that knew him. A private service will be held for him this summer near his home. For friends who chose, please make a donation In David Allens name to the West Parish Meetinghouse Foundation, PO Box 781, West Barnstable, MA 02668 or the David W. Allen, Jr. Memorial Scholarship fund, c/o Donald H. Allen, 36 Spring Hill Road, East Sandwich, MA 02537.
Published in Falmouth Bulletin from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5, 2020
