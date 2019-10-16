Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
(508) 540-4172
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet L. Cook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet L. Cook Obituary
Janet Lynne Cook, 49, of East Falmouth, died on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at the Falmouth Hospital after a brief illness. She was the beloved companion of James "Jimmy" Champani of East Falmouth. Janet was born in Quincy and graduated from Quincy High School in 1988 and Quincy Junior College in 1995. She was a self-employed bookkeeper. She also previously worked as a case manager for South Shore Mental Health. Janet was an active member of Stenkil Lodge and the South Shore Viking Club in Braintree where she served as past president. She enjoyed traveling, camping and music. Janet is survived by her mother, Elaine E. (Swanson) Audette and her step-father, Charles Audette, III of East Falmouth, her siblings: Donna Jean (Mark) of Litchfield, Maine, Donald Cook (Ruth) of Royal Palm Beach, Fla., Susan Grassey of Marshfield, Mass., and Steven Cook of Braintree, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Roger W. Cook, and will be missed by her faithful and loving German shepherd, "Shadow". Visiting hours held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. in the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Falmouth. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be sent to the MSPCA Cape Cod at mspca.org. For online guest book and directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Falmouth Bulletin from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
Download Now