|
|
Lee Abbott Rand, age 75, passed away after a long illness on September 26, 2019 surrounded by family. Lee was a graduate of Marblehead High School and has distinguished service in the Navy primarily on the SS MILLS. He then attended Engineering School, MEBA and traveled the world with the Merchant Marines for 10+ years. He had a career in deep sea fishing out of Gloucester, MA and then served as Chief Engineer through the Steamship Authority Cape Cod. He had a passion for sailing, building, all engineering opportunities, HAM Radio, and gardening. He was well known for his sea stories. He was the son of the late Abbott and Irene Rand formally of Marblehead. He is survived by his two children, Jennifer Buchanan, Rebeka Merson and grand- children, Alicia MacMillan, Zachariah Merson, Ryan Buchanan, Hannah and Jacob Merson and three great grandchildren, Madison, Bridget and Charlotte MacMillan. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Falmouth Animal Shelter, 150 Blacksmith Shop Road, P.O. Box 438, Falmouth, MA 02541, MA.
Published in Falmouth Bulletin from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019