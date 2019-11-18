|
Louis Jordan Selig, age 79, of Plymouth died at his home on November 14, 2019. He was the devoted husband of the late Judith Lovely Selig. Born in New Bedford, Mass. on July 20, 1940, Louis was a son of the late Russell Jordon and Lois (Ashley) Selig. He was educated in Bourne and was a graduate of Bourne High School, Class of 1959. For many years Louis had worked as a mechanic for the Ridge Club Golf Course. He enjoyed many different hobbies. Fishing, lobstering and hunting were among his favorites. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. Displaying Fireworks with his family and friends was an annual event. He always loved making the family and friends he was surrounded by happy. Louis was the loving father of Kurt Selig and his wife Melissa of Plymouth, and Derek Selig and his wife Becky of Plymouth. He was the beloved brother of Bruce Selig of Buzzards Bay and was the cherished grandfather of Paul, Lila, Nathan, Carter and Kaitlyn. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Rd., Plymouth from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a service in the funeral home at 12 p.m. Donations in his memory may be made to the ; For online guest book and directions visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Falmouth Bulletin from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2019