Phyllis Watt Ingersoll died peacefully in her Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts home on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the age of 87. Born January 2, 1933 in Syracuse, NY, she was the youngest of three children of Donald and Leslie Watt, co-founders of the Experiment in International Living, now a program of World Learning. The Experiment was founded to foster peace through understanding, communication, and cooperation, and was the precedent for many cross-cultural programs including the US Peace Corps. Phyllis was an active leader and participant living with families in Yugoslavia, Mexico, France, Austria, and Germany. Growing up in Putney, VT, Phyllis was an avid horseback rider, skier, and swimmer. She graduated from the Putney School, where she developed her lifelong passion for madrigal singing. At Radcliffe College, she received her BA in the history of art (1955). That same year, she married her husband, Tudor Garland Ingersoll (Jerry), who became her beloved partner for 65 years. Together they packed up a VW bus (another persistent feature in her life) and moved to Berkeley, California. At the University of California, she wrote a history of ideal city form for her Master's in City and Regional Planning (1958). After a brief stint as a city planner for Richmond, she was recruited to work for the London County Council. In 1966, the intrepid couple followed their interest in international service/education, to move their young family to Kumasi, Ghana, where she taught the history of art and architecture at the University of Science and Technology. The family returned to Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1971, from the friendliness and hopefulness of Ghana, to President Nixon, local race riots, and a changed American culture. She applied her love of the outdoors and community-building spirit to revitalizing the Cambridge Skating Club, where, as President, she breathed new life into that historic community center. An active bird watcher and lover of the outdoors, she was instrumental in developing the plan that led her mother-in-law, Hope Garland Ingersoll, to make substantial land donations to the Wildlands Trust of Southeastern Massachusetts -- securing the preservation of hundreds of acres of forests, fields, and ponds. She and Jerry also filed and won in federal court one of the countrys first cases affirming the US Wetlands Act, stating that highway designers have an obligation to avoid damage to wetlands when a reasonable alternative exists. She continued to serve as Chief Financial Officer for the farm and property for 40 years. Phyllis was a trustee and trustee emerita of World Learning for decades, until her death, serving as the "true North" for its lasting principles. During this time, World Learning has grown to include the School for International Training and programs representing over 150 countries. Throughout her life, she also manifested this commitment to the principles of international understanding and friendship in her personal and family life, hosting foreign students and visitors in her home. She leaves behind Jerry, her daughter Sarah, her three sons and daughters-in-law, Eric & Romana, Carl & Joanne, and Kofi & Erin, sister Barbara Seymour, eight cherished grandchildren (Sam, Klara, Max, Zeke, Holly, Henry, Sophia, and Maya), and also nieces, nephews, and many people world-wide who consider her a surrogate mother. Memories can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Falmouth Bulletin from May 19 to May 26, 2020