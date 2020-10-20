1/
Stephen J. Ruggiero
Stephen J. Ruggiero, 55, of Mashpee, MA passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on October 6, 2020 with family by his side. He was born in Natick, MA to Louis Ruggiero and Lorraine Drowne. Stephen graduated from Natick High School in 1983. For the last eight years he was a proud employee of Onset Computer. He was an avid sports fan, especially devoted to the Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and NASCAR racing. He also had a passion for music, and treasured the blue Vistalite drum set he played in the band with some of his close friends. Stephen is survived by his mother, Lorraine Drowne of Mashpee, MA, father and stepmother, Louis and Sharon Ruggiero of Wentworth, NH, brother Chris Ruggiero of Mashpee, MA and brother and sister-in-law David and Jennifer Ruggiero of Orlando, FL and aunts, uncles and cousins in several states. He was predeceased by his stepfather Raymond Drowne. Services will be private. For online guestbook and condolences please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Falmouth Bulletin from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

