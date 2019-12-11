|
|
Stewart Fraser Ross, 71, formerly of Millis and North Falmouth died Thursday, December 5, 2019 following a long and courageous battle with Parkinsons Disease. Stewart was the son of the late Paul A. and Virginia M. (Foley) Ross. He was born on March 23, 1948 at Boston Lying-In Hospital and was raised in Wellesley Hills and Falmouth. He was a graduate of St Paul School; Wellesley High School, Class of 1966; The New Preparatory School and Bryant and Stratton Business Institute. With a life- long love of music, Stewart spent his early career as a sales representative with the MCA and ABC Dunhill labels. He retired from Peters Record One-Stop as Sales Manager. Later in his career, he built custom homes in the metrowest suburbs. Stewart loved spending time on the Cape boating and fishing in his earlier years with friends and family. He loved music, especially folk music, and the many dogs he had over the years. He was a member of the Eastern English Springer Spaniel Club. Stewart leaves his former wife Kathleen (L. (Moscatelli) Ross of Millis, his brother Duncan R. Ross Sr. and his wife Carol of Barrington, IL and nieces and nephews Abigail, Heather, Duncan Jr. and Andrew Ross. Visitation was held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at St. Pauls Church, 502 Washington Street, Wellesley followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment followed at Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Stewarts name may be made to ; www.michaeljfox. org. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneral home.com.
Published in Falmouth Bulletin from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019