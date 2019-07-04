|
William Henry Haskell, Jr., 86, a lifelong resident of Buzzards Bay passed away on July 1st, 2019 at Beth Israel Hospital in Plymouth, MA. Born on January 27, 1933 at St. Lukes hospital in New Bedford, MA he was the son of the late William and Harriet (Grew) Haskell and is survived by his former wife Rita (cyr) Haskell and his good friends Richard and Lucille Farrar of Forestdale, Dan of Monument Beach, MA and Ella of Wareham, MA. He attended Bourne High school. Bill entered the U.S Army in May of 1951 and served 2 years during the Korean War. Upon returning home he played semi pro football for the Falmouth All Stars for 2 years. Bill worked for the U.S. Army corps of Engineers for 35 years at the Cape Cod Canal where he received several awards before retiring on January 30, 1988. He also worked for the Barnstable Public Schools for 8 years. He was a member of many organizations. As a Mason he was a lifelong member of the Grand Lodge of Massachusetts A.F & A.M and DeWitt Clinton Lodge in Sandwich. Bill was also a member of Mariners Lodge in Cotuit, Scottish Rite 32nd degree in Wareham and Aleppo Temple Shrine where he served as a Lieutenant on the lighting unit, Demolay Dad and member and past president of the Weary Travelers Club. Other organizations include life membership in the American Legion Post 188 Sandwich, MA and life membership in Wareham Elks 1648 where he worked the popular bingo nights for many years. Bill was a member of St. Peters Church on the canal for many years. For many years he opened the church on Sundays, served as an usher and volunteered at the Friendly Kitchen meals for the community. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday July 10th at St. Peters Church on the Canal at 11 AM. Burial will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday morning prior to the service from 9:30 | 10:30 AM at Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 40 MacArthur Blvd. Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers donations in Bills name can be made to the in Boston, Ma. For directions or online condolences please visit www.nickersonbournefuneral.com.
