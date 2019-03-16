|
Anthony "Tony" Collotta, age 83, of Framingham, passed away peacefully surrounded by his close family and friends. He was the beloved husband to Carmella (Mariano) Collotta. There will be no calling hours, a memorial service will take place on a later date. Funeral Arrangements are under the care of the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St., Framingham. To lea- ve a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or future service dates, please visit www. nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Framingham Tab from Mar. 16 to Mar. 23, 2019