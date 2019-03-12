|
Barbara Theo (Allen) Roberts, 82, of Framingham, MA passed away March 7, 2019 with her family by her side after a long illness. Barbara was born to the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph G. Allen in Springfield, MA on December 6, 1937. Barbara attended Northhampton School for Girls and graduated from Classical High School in 1955. She continued her education at Boston University graduating with a degree in 1959. Born and raised in Springfield and Longmeadow, MA she spent the bulk of her life in Framingham, MA before moving to Dublin, OH where four of her grandchildren resided for the final years of her life. For 40 of those years she lived in a house she cherished and often described her bedroom as living amidst nature in a glass treehouse. Barbara married the late Sumner B. Roberts in 1962 and they are survived by two children: Emily Wick of Medfield, MA and Andrew Roberts (Mimi Rivard) of Dublin, OH. She was predeceased by her beloved son-in-law K. Bryant Wick Jr. She is survived by five grandchildren: Grady Wick, Sumner Chappie Wick, Simone Rivard-Roberts, Andre Roberts and Derara Roberts. Each of them will miss the pocket money stealthily bestowed on them with each interaction with their Grammy. Barbara also leaves behind her loving sister Carol (Harvey) Gloth and their children Larry (Danielle) and Joey Ann. She truly loved keeping in touch with her aunts and uncles and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Barbara loved keeping track of her extended family and bestowing thoughtful gifts upon them as they graduated, married and had children of their own. She also had a strong belief in the power of cards for all occasions and hand written thank you notes; a lost art in her humble opinion. Barbara was an accomplished interior designer and loved creating spaces filled with beautiful and functional things that had great meaning and fit the lifestyles of her grateful clients. Barbara loved to travel and often regaled her friends and family with stories about the places she had been and the people she had seen. Barbara was immensely proud of her children and grandchildren and was a fiercely loyal mother and grandmother. In for a penny, in for a pound was her view of her family and she never gave up on a soul whose corner she was in. Barbara was not the sort of person who wanted one to be confused about where she stood on any particular issue and she was much appreciated for her sage counsel on all manner of lifes issues. Late in life, Barbara continued to show her independence, autonomy and courage when faced with challenging health news. Barbara chose to forego treatment and focus on the quality of her remaining life and lived three times past her initial prognosis on a strict diet of milkshakes and hamburgers. Her family takes great solace in knowing she lived her life exactly the way she wanted to right up until her passing. Her gratitude, humility and humor in her final year were a wonder to behold. A celebration of life event will be held in Barbaras honor on April 5th, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at The Wayside Inn in Sudbury, MA. Please reach out to the family if you plan to attend. In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests that people make donations in Barbaras name to a cause she held dear due to the impact it had on her family: the American Diabetes Foundation. Please mail gifts to: 40 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in The Framingham Tab from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2019