|
|
Frances Ellen (Fifield) Gardner, 94, longtime resident of Framingham, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. Born November 30, 1924 in Rumford, Maine, she was the daughter of Fred R. and Mabel (Kerr) Fifield. Mrs. Fran Gardner was raised in Maine and graduated from Stephen High School with the class of 1943. She became a Registered Nurse at the Central Maine General Hospital, Lewiston, Maine, in 1947 and moved to Framingham in 1948. Fran worked for the Dennison Clinic for 27 years until her retirement in 1986. Fran loved bowling, knitting, playing canasta and travelling. She was an avid Red Sox fan. Most important to all who knew Fran, was her steadfast faith in our Lord, which shown as bright as the North Star. Mrs. Gardner was very active in the community and a member of various organizations including: proud former longtime member and Past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star Orient Chapter #31, Aurora Chapter 9 in Natick, Past Worthy Matron Beauceant 209 in Natick; Daughters of the Nile Foundation, Christian Womens Club, and the Rainbow Board. Beloved wife of the late Roger D. Gardner; loving sister and brother-in-law of the late Eva Elvin and Roscoe Gardner, cousins Mary Lynn Fifield, Arlene and David Glidden as well as 2nd cousins Tom and Mary; cherished aunt of Cynthia, Fred, Wayne, Diane Robichard, Ruth, Bonnie, David, James, the late John Gardner, Nancy, John Elvin, Bruce, Eva-Jeanette, Patricia, Serena and Prasanna. Fran spent her last three years leading her family in Miami Lakes, Florida. While in Florida, Ms. Patricia Walker cared faithfully for her physical needs while Fran tended to all of our spiritual needs. Fran always had a love for her kitty cats and leaves behind Mike who will be cared for by her Miami Lakes family. Funeral services will be held 10AM Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services of Wadsworth-Chiappini, 318 Union Avenue, Framingham. Interment will follow at Dell Park Cemetery in Natick. Visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5-8PM at the funeral home. For additional information and guestbook please visit: Wadsworth-Chiappini.com.
Published in The Framingham Tab from Apr. 10 to Apr. 17, 2019