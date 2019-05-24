|
|
Mary Jo (Thacker) Corey, 80, of Framingham, MA formerly Torrington, CT, died peacefully on May 11, 2019. She was surrounded by her family and friends. She is survived by her son, Dr. Ronald Jr and wife Melissa (Christian) Corey and her grandchildren Amanda and Evan Corey (East Hanover, NJ) and son Kevin Corey and wife Kathleen Corey and grandchildren Kevin Jr and Katlyn Corey, and great-grandson, Jayden Corey (Framingham, MA). She is predeceased by her husband, Ronald Corey, Sr. She is also predeceased by her parents, Myrtle (Thacker) and Adolph Grabinski, and brother, Everett Thacker. Family and friends will honor and remember Mary Jos life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham, on Saturday May 18th from 1 | 3 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Collinsville, CT. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Jos name to: National Kidney Fund. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com or www.cookfuneralhomect. com.
Published in The Framingham Tab from May 24 to May 31, 2019