Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
Pepi Chafitz
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
Pepi Chafitz Obituary
Pepi (Priscilla) Chafitz, 78, of Framingham, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Lahey Clinic in Burlington. She married Harvey I. Chafitz on May 27, 1962 in Boston, MA and they shared many great memories. Soon after they were married, she traveled across the country with Harvey, who was an officer in the U.S. Army. Their first assignment was outside Anchorage, Alaska. While there, they experienced the Great Alaskan Earthquake of 1964, which registered a 9.2 on the Richter Scale. After leaving Alaska and numerous other military assignments, they moved to Framingham in 1972, where many of their interests changed. Pepi was the beloved wife of Retired LTC. Colonel Harvey I. Chafitz for 57 years and was the loving mother to her son James of Framing- ham, and daughter Jennifer of Southbury, CT. She is sur- vived by her brother Jonathan and his wife Barbara Beck- with of Cambridge, and a sister Gail Mazur of Cam- bridge, plus numerous nieces and nephews. Born in Cambridge, Pepi was the daughter of the late Mildred and Manny Beckwith of Auburndale, MA. A funeral service will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11am at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St, Framingham. A short burial service will follow at Edgell Grove Cemetery. Shiva will be held at the family residence from 4pm-7pm through Wednesday, March 13. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Department of Neurology at Lahey Clinic, 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805. Or to the . For online guestbook and directions please log onto nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Framingham Tab from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2019
