Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
For more information about
Robert Donnell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Donnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert F. Donnell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert F. Donnell Obituary
Robert F. Donnell, 48, a resident of Spencer for several years and former resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully, Saturday, March 2, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Born in Cambridge, he was the beloved partner and best friend to Bethanne Whitney and the devoted son of Melvin and Mary Anne (Toomey) Donnell of Framingham. He was a graduate of Keefe Tech High School and worked as an independent contractor. He was a loyal Boston Sports Fan and loved his Patriots Football. In addition to his partner and parents, he is survived by his two beautiful daughters, Samantha and Cailyn; his loving aunt, Catherine Duncan of Warren; his siblings, Joseph Donnell and his partner Beth of Framingham, Michael Donnell and his wife Sharon, Vance Donnell and his wife Heather, all of Kissimmee, FL, William Donnell and his wife Carrie of Clairmont, FL, and Sharon Mulcahey and her husband John of Blackstone; as well as several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4 | 7 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street, (corner of Union Ave.), Framingham. His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10 AM in St. George Church, 75 School St., Framingham. Burial will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Bobs name to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, . To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneral home.com.
Published in The Framingham Tab from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now