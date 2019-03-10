Home

McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-4747
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
the Holy Family Chapel of St. Patrick's Manor
863 Central St
Framingham, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Chapel of St. Patricks Manor
863 Central St.
Framingham, MA
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:45 PM
St. Josephs New Cemetery
448 Donald St.
Bedford, MA
View Map
Sr. Carolyn Therese Keane, O.Carm., passed into eternal life on March 6, 2019 at St. Patricks Manor, Framingham in her 73rd year of religious life. Born in Manchester, NH on February 27, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Timothy and Catherine (Sears) Keane. Having lived 33 years as a Sister of Mercy, after a canonical transfer process Sr. M. Cornelius Timothy was received into Carmel on January 5, 1980. She professed her final vows as a Carmelite Sister on January 4, 1981, and later returned to her baptismal name. Sr. Carolyn served at Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, St. Raphaels Home, Marian Manor, and as the Asst. Novice Director and Temporary Vow Director at St. Teresas Motherhouse. Besides her Sisters in Carmel, Sr. Carolyn is sur- vived by her sister, Helen Davidson and her husband James of VT, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Neil, Timothy, Catherine, James, and Winnie. Family and friends will honor and remember Sr. Carolyns life by gathering for visiting hours in the Holy Family Chapel of St. Patricks Manor, 863 Central St., Framingham on Tuesday March 12th from 2 | 7 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Chapel on Wednesday morning at 10 oclock. Interment will follow in St. Josephs New Cemetery, 448 Donald St. Bedford, NH at 12:45 P.M. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Sr. Carolyns name to the: Carmelite Sisters for the Aged & Infirm, 863 Central St., Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in The Framingham Tab from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2019
