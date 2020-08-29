1/
Sheila M. Azarian
1995 - 2020
Mrs. Sheila M. (Wagner) Azarian, 78, of Franklin MA, died Wednesday (August 19, 2020) at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after an illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Azarian, who died in 1995.
Sheila was born in Holden MA, the daughter of the late Laurie M. and the late Delmina (Bonati) Wagner. She was a graduate of the former Nipmuc Regional High School in Mendon MA.
Sheila was first employed at the US Army Research Laboratories in Natick MA. She then was employed at Cramer Electronics in Needham MA and Datel Corporation in Mansfield MA. She later worked at various mortgage companies, including IMC Mortgage Corporation in Lincoln RI, Interbay Funding in Mansfield MA, Option One Mortgage in East Providence RI and at various H&R Block locations, including Franklin MA.
Sheila loved spending time at her beach house in East Matunuck RI.
She s survived by her four children: Diane L. Mazur and her husband James Collins of Johnston RI, John F. Ristaino and his wife Rosa of Mendon MA, Tia Ristaino-Siegel and her husband Sidney of Central Falls RI and Anthony Ristaino of Franklin MA; six grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; one aunt: Doris Steinberg of Melbourne FL; and her brother-in-law: Brian R. Hutchinson of Mendon MA.
She was the sister of the late Paula A. (Wagner) Hutchinson of Mendon MA, who died in 2019.
In accordance with her wishes cremation will take place. Private committal services will be held at the convenience of the family and there are no visiting hours. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA.
Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com

Published in The Country Gazette - Franklin from Aug. 29 to Sep. 15, 2020.
