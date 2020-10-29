Or Copy this URL to Share

FRANKLIN- William A. "Bill" Owens, age 47 of Franklin, MA went to be with the Lord on October 24, 2020.Bill will be sadly missed by his loving wife Pamela, adoring children, Emma, Matthew Owens of Franklin and his parents Ed and Patricia Owens of Andover, his sister Barbara-Owens-Dewitt and her husband Jeffrey Smith of Gorham, ME and brother Edward Owens and his wife Heather of Gorham, ME. He is also survived by his brother in-law Pete DeWitt and his wife Cathie of Gorham, ME, his father-in-law Donald Lower and his late wife Brenda Lower, sister-in-law Terri Gustafson and her husband Dan, Kevin Lower and his wife Laurel, his loving nieces and nephews, his German Shepherd; Bruin and many friends.Bill was born in Boston, raised in South Boston and Andover. He graduated from Andover High School and received a B.A. in Business from Framingham State College where he met the love of his life; Pamela Lower. Bill and Pam married in 1998 and ultimately settled in Franklin. He was the Co-Founder of Crescent Hill Partners LLC as an investment advisor and the Director of Operations.Bill loved vacationing with his family on the Outer Banks, Disneyworld, the Caribbean and Savannah, GA. Watching Emma and Kiera at gymnastics, going to and coaching Matts hockey games were some of his most cherished moments. He had a beautiful smile, quick wit and a truly magnetic personality. He loved living life to the fullest.His funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 30 in St. Mary's Church, 1 Church Square, Franklin at 10:00.Calling hours will be on Thursday from 4-8 pm in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin ( www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com ) 131 Main Street, Franklin. (Please let us keep the clothing colorful or sports related or anything you know would bring a smile to Bill).Due to Covid-19 face coverings and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to William A. Owens -Children's Fund c/o Dean Ban PO Box 307, Franklin, MA 02038.

