Alice L. (Meunier) Rearson, 93, of Georgetown and formerly of Ipswich, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport. Alice was born in Ipswich, MA to the late Albert and Frances Meunier on April 15, 1925. Alice worked and traveled for the IRS in Andover for many years until her retirement. She was a longtime member of the Lions Club and during her spare time, Alice enjoyed knitting and needlepoint, however her greatest passion was caring for "Her" dogs, Brady and Brina. Alice was the devoted wife and mother of the late, Joseph A. Rearson, Jr. and Joseph A. Rearson, III. and is survived by her dear friend, Margo Maione of Georgetown and her sister-in-law, Arlene A. Meunier of Ipswich as well as her nieces and nephews. Alice was predeceased by her brother, Albert L. Meunier, Jr. Family and friends are kindly invited to her Funeral Service on Thursday, April 18th at 12 Noon at Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home, 14 Pleasant Street, Georgetown. Interment will follow at the Cowles - Highland Cemetery, Ipswich. Visitation will be prior to her service from 10 to Noon in the funeral home. For those who wish, Alice may be remembered through donations to The , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org. For funeral home directions, florists or to share a memory of Alice, please visit www. cgfuneralhomegeorge town.com.
Published in The Georgetown Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2019