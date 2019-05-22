|
Elisabeth (Jaacks) Thomas died January 26, 2019 at Beverly Hospital after an extended illness. She was born in Hamburg Germany and immigrated to the United States in 1954 first to Maryland and then to Massachusetts. She was employed for many years in an administrative capacity for several prominent insurance agencies in Boston. She married Richard W. Thomas in 1986 and moved to Georgetown in 1987. He predeceased her in 2012. She was actively involved in many local civic organizations in the town and especially the First Congregational Church of Georgetown on the Wom- ens Guild. She is survived by her Niece Renate Jaacks, grand nephew David, his wife Lela and their children Falcon, Thatcher and Carson of Brownsville,VT; cousins Lee Robinson and her dau- ghter Allegra Pawloski; Ed Clisby, his son Josiah, his wife Kara and their son Max of Andover; Helen Watson-Felt, her daughter Caroline, and her family of Salem and many loving and loyal friends. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2pm at the First Congregational Church of Georgetown, 7 Andover St. Georgetown MA Friends are warmly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers mem- orials may be made in her name to the church.
Published in The Georgetown Record from May 22 to May 29, 2019