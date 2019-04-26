Home

Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Newmarket, NH
Evelyn Pauline Pelletier Plourde, 78, passed away peacefully after a long illness on April 21, 2019. Born in Amesbury Mass on March 6, 1941, she was the daughter of Wilfred and Florence (Hamel) Pelletier. Nickname growing up: Peton She was a loving wife and mom to 8 children. Evelyn is predeceased by her husband Joseph Plourde, son Joey Plourde, daughter Janette Zagraniuis, and son Kevin Plourde. Evelyn leaves behind her daughter Patti Filion and husband Kevin Filion, son David Plourde and wife Vicki Plourde, daughter Nancy Hill and husband John Hill, daughter Jane Vokel, son Henry Plourde; 9 grandchildren and many great grandchildren and she will be greatly missed by all. Evelyn was retired from Baily Corp. on Seabrook NH. She enjoyed crocheting, bingo and country music. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4th at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church, Newmarket followed by burial in Riverside Cemetery in Newmarket. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Evelyns name to the . Visit: www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in The Georgetown Record from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2019
