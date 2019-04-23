|
Russell V. Rowe, 74 of Georgetown, MA, died peacefully on April 19, 2019, surrounded by his wife, daughters, and sons-in-laws, after battling multiple chronic illnesses for many years. Russell was the son of the late Vineal and Ella Rowe. He leaves behind his beloved wife Karen (Aprile), with whom he shared fifty-two years; his daughters Danielle, wife of Thomas Donahue of Danville, NH and Heather, wife of Mark Paquette, Sr., of Tewksbury; brother Peter Rowe and wife Susan; sister-in-law Rose Marie Ellen, wife of James Eagar; sister-in-law Martha, wife of Keith Williams; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A graduate of Lynn English High School 1962, he earned a B.S. in Marine Engineering from Maine Maritime Academy, and was commissioned a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy. He traveled extensively before returning stateside to work at Stone & Webster Engineering in Boston and building a home in Georgetown for his family. His career leap to the Sheraton Corporation as Director of Engineering for North America sent him all over the world as well as the continental U.S. He enjoyed being Regional Director for Triad, an engineering consultancy, before retirement. Post-retirement, Russell enjoyed time with his family, especially grandchildren Monica, Mark Jr., and P. Joseph Paquette and Thomas and Owen Donahue; and great-grandchildren Rafael and Daylani Jacoboski. Hours of fishing with his good friend, the late Lou Howie of Amesbury, filled his leisure days as well as the freezers of grateful Maine neighbors. A celebration of life will be held at St. Marys Parish in Georgetown, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:00 am. All are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Russells name may be made to . To share a memory of Russell to his family, please visit www.cgfuneralhome georgetown.com The Conte-Giamberardino Funeral Home, 14 Pleasant St., Georgetown has been entrusted with his care.
