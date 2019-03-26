|
|
Arlene Brown Parker, 93 of Wenham, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Beverly Hospital. Born in Belchertown, MA on June 7, 1925. She was the daughter of the late Dean R. Brown, Sr. and Ethel M. (Piper) Brown. She was the beloved wife of the late Warren R. Parker whom passed in September of 2006. Arlene was educated in Palmer, MA and attended Palmer High School. She worked for Durand Sisters Department Store in Palmer before dedicating many years as the Cash Office Manager for the former Filenes Department Store in Peabody. In later years, Arlene helped out at the Wenham Tea House as a greeter. She was a heavily involved member of the Hawthorne Concord, MA Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star and served as the Massachusetts Deputy Grand Marshal. Arlene was also a communicant of the First Church of Wenham. Above all, Arlenes greatest passion was being surrounded with her family. Arlene leaves her children: Richmond W. Parker and his wife, Paula of Oxford, MA and Susan M. Parker of Exeter, NH. She also leaves her grandchildren: Amanda K. Paragios and her husband, Demetrios Paragios, Jaimie L. Parker and Jenna L. Parker, her great-granddaughter: Ayela Mae Paragios. She also leaves her brother Dean R. Brown Jr. and his wife, Margaret of Margate, FL. Arlene was preceded in death by her siblings: Frank S. Brown and Barbara L. Grimes and a special friend Jim Stelline, deceased. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the First Church of Wenham, 1 Arbor St., Wenham, MA 01984. Donations can be made to the First Church of Wenham Childrens Fund. Arrangements by Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot St., Beverly. Information, directions, condolences to www.campbell funeral.com.
Published in The Hamilton Chronicle from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2019