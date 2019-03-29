|
Charles Charlie Weld Pingree died peacefully at home on March 23, 2019 in Marblehead, Ma. He was 88. Charlie was born on August 19, 1930 in Boston, Ma to his parents Sumner and Mary Pingree. Charlie grew up in Hamilton, Ma and graduated from the Shore Country Day School and the Brooks School before joining the Navy, where he served from 1950-1954. He married Ann Copeland in 1957 and they moved to Marblehead, Ma. He was the owner of Port Of Call, a marine supply store, with locations in Manchester by the Sea and Marblehead. He served on the boards of both the Tower School and the Pingree School. He was an avid sailor and yachtsman. He loved to cruise the coast of Maine on his sailboat Sonora as well as in his later life on his powerboats Gitana. He was a past Commodore of the Eastern Yacht Club and a member of the Naples Yacht Club. In recent years he was a member of the Classic Cars of America and loved entering his two antique cars at many shows. Charlie is survived by his brother John and wife Diane of Hamilton, Ma; his close friend Nancy Parker of Marblehead; his sons: William and wife Lucy of Hamilton, Ma, Christopher of Marblehead, Ma, and Jay and wife Becky of Marblehead, Ma; his grandchildren: Caitlin, Caroline and her husband Dathan Crank, Jessica and her fiance Jeff Grossman, Alexandra, Christopher, Courtney, and Charlie; his great grandchildren Dallas and Dakota Peralta; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Ann in 2003 and his brother Sumner Jr. in 2015. The family would like to thank the staff at Confidential Care and for the loving care they gave their father. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a celebration of life at the Eastern Yacht Club, 32 Foster Street, Marblehead on Saturday June 15, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Peabody Essex Museum, East India Sq., 161 Essex St, Salem, Ma 01970. Arrangements by Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead. Please visit the online guestbook for Charlie at www.eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hamilton Chronicle from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2019