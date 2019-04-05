Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campbell Funeral Home
525 Cabot Street
Beverly, MA 01915
(978) 922-1113
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Landers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis A. Landers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Phyllis A. Landers Obituary
Phyllis Ann (Kawczynski) Landers 74, beloved wife of Robert E. Landers, died Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Lahey Medical Center in Burlington. Born and raised in Salem, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Chessie (Skurski) Kawczynski. She graduated from Salem High School, attended Salem State College and earned a certificate from the former Essex Agricultural and Technical School in Danvers as a veterinarian technician. Mrs. Landers had been employed as a veterinary technician for various veterinarians on the north shore. In addition to her husband with whom she shared fifty four years of marriage, she is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Jordan and her husband, James of Hamilton and Erica Gould and her husband, Barry of West Springfield, a son, Stephan Landers of Hamilton, four grandchildren, Aniela Jordan, Phyllis Rose Landers-Standley, Asa Landers-Standley and Nichole Landers and a great grandson, Dezmond. She was also the sister of the late Ellen Sacromone. Her funeral service will be held at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial in the Hamilton Cemetery. Information, directions, condolences at www.camp bellfuneral.com.
Published in The Hamilton Chronicle from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Campbell Funeral Home
Download Now