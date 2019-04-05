|
Phyllis Ann (Kawczynski) Landers 74, beloved wife of Robert E. Landers, died Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Lahey Medical Center in Burlington. Born and raised in Salem, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Chessie (Skurski) Kawczynski. She graduated from Salem High School, attended Salem State College and earned a certificate from the former Essex Agricultural and Technical School in Danvers as a veterinarian technician. Mrs. Landers had been employed as a veterinary technician for various veterinarians on the north shore. In addition to her husband with whom she shared fifty four years of marriage, she is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Jordan and her husband, James of Hamilton and Erica Gould and her husband, Barry of West Springfield, a son, Stephan Landers of Hamilton, four grandchildren, Aniela Jordan, Phyllis Rose Landers-Standley, Asa Landers-Standley and Nichole Landers and a great grandson, Dezmond. She was also the sister of the late Ellen Sacromone. Her funeral service will be held at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial in the Hamilton Cemetery. Information, directions, condolences at www.camp bellfuneral.com.
Published in The Hamilton Chronicle from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2019