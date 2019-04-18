|
Sally Jay Steward, formerly of Wenham, died in Charleston, S.C. on March 19, 2019, after a long illness. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on May 16, 1929, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Jay (Eleanor M. Foster) of Perrysburg, Ohio, and Wenham, Mass. She married Gilbert Livingston Steward, Jr., in 1951; they had been married for more than 60 years when he died in 2012. Sally is survived by her children Anne B. (Muf) Fuller of Aiken, S.C.; John Steward of Belle River, P.E.I.; Martha Steward of Ocala, FL.; and Lisa Steward of Charleston; her grandchildren Kitty Steward Casselman, Andrew J. Godfrey, and Riley and Sally Anne Steward; and her great-grandchildren Forest S. and Hunter S. Casselman. She was predeceased by her parents; her sisters Martha J. Mennel and Elizabeth J. Walsh; her son Gilbert L. (Terry) Steward III; and her son-in-law Bruce E. Fuller. Sally Steward enjoyed playing tennis, knitting and reading, and volunteering at the Brookwood School in Manchester. Sally and Gil spent many happy summers with three generations of their family at their camp on Squam Lake in New Hampshire. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Sallys honor be sent to Lakes Region Conservation Trust, P.O. Box 766, 156 Dane Road, Center Harbor, NH 03226, and the Squam Lakes Association, 534 U.S. Route 3, Holderness, NH 03245.
Published in The Hamilton Chronicle from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2019