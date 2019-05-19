Home

Tristan James Rice, 19, of S. Hamilton, Massachusetts, passed away May 15, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center. In a rare complication of mononucleosis, Tristans spleen ruptured and he went into cardiac arrest. Tristan attended Cutler Elementary School, was graduated in 2017 from Hamilton- Wenham Regional High School, and was enrolled as a sophomore at North Shore Community College. Tristan loved music of many eras, animals, attending Comic-Cons and time with family and friends. He is survived by his father, Brian James Rice, of Gloucester, MA; his mother, Lisa Reiland Worobey, and stepfather, Bryant Worobey, both of S. Hamilton, MA; his brothers Nicholas and Jeffrey Neidorf, both of Los Angeles, CA; the grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members by birth or marriage who loved him; his girlfriend Paige and his close group of high school friends, who were all extremely dear to him. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in Tristans name to or Musicdrivesus.org. A private gathering is planned in Tristans honor.
Published in The Hamilton Chronicle from May 19 to May 26, 2019
