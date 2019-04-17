|
Anastasios Tom Marinis,of Hanover, died April 16, 2019. Tom immigrated from Greece to Toronto, Canada in 1965 and then to the United States in 1970. He was a hard worker and started in the gas industry in 1973 and purchased his own in 1980. He loved his family and enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, and traveling, especially to his home country of Greece. He was described as the life of the party who had a zest for life. Tom was very personable, outgoing, and a friend to everyone he met. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Beloved husband of Georgia (Angelopoulos) Marinis of Hanover. Loving father of Angela Marinis and her husband Beecher Cotton of Rockland, Dena Manning and her husband Bill of Duxbury, and Ted Marinis and his wife Heather of Hanover. Cherished brother of Soula Poulos, Aspasia Likatos, Demetra Marinis, Demetrios Marinis, and the late John Marinis. Loving Papou of Anastasia, Billy, and Alexandra. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours on Friday, April 19, from 9 -11 a.m. in St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, Braintree followed by a funeral service 11 a.m. Burial in Hanover Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tom may be made to St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund, 119 Common St., Braintree, MA 02184. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Hanover Mariner from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2019