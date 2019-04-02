Home

Debra L. McGrath, 57, of Hanover, passed away on March 31, 2019. Born August 25, 1961, in Boston, Debra was a jack of all trades and would do anything asked of her. She enjoyed trips to the Duxbury Drive-On Beach and was an avid Red Sox fan. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Debra is survived by her father, John F. McGrath and his wife Claire of S.C.. She was daughter to the late Kathie L. (Gifford) Dullea; mother of Kerianne Lynch and her husband Kevin of Scituate, Justine Bjorkman of Abington, and the late Nicholas Bjorkman and his surviving wife Julie of Plymouth; grandmother of Bentley, Kaleb, Beverly and Scarlett; sister of Susan Coyne and her husband William of Hanover; aunt of Zachary Ricciardi of Hanover, and Kasi Lee, her husband Thomas and their daughter Vivian Grace of N.Y. She is also survived by her husband, Keith P. Cantor of Halifax. Visiting hours are omitted. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St., Rte. 139, Hanover, on Thursday, April 4, at 10 a.m. The family invites those who knew Debra to the Rockland Golf Course after Mass. Donations in Debra's memory can be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Hanover Mariner from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2019
